Halloween night stays dry and quite cold

Cold & clear night ahead

Few clouds on Friday

Sunny and warmer later this weekend

With a clear sky, temperatures will fall back into the middle 20s overnight. The wind should remain fairly light tonight from the southwest at 5-10mph. Those breezes will try to warm things up into Friday, but another front is on the way.

With the arrival of the next cold front midday on Friday, temperatures may peak out in the upper 40s early, then fall a bit later in the afternoon. A few passing clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles during the afternoon for the northern counties. Aside from that, we look to stay dry heading into the weekend.

Temperatures remain rather cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. As the wind turns to the west and southwest on Sunday, temperatures will climb a bit more, topping out in the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

