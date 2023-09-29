What We’re Tracking

Hot weekend ahead

Dry through early next week

Midweek storm system

Heading into tonight, we will still be mild with temperatures struggling to get out of the 70s. Winds from the south will continue through the overnight hours. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Since these winds are expected for the next few days, very warm weather is expected through the weekend. Highs for the start of the weekend look to climb into the lower to middle 90s, possibly warmer for western areas. That heat should linger into the first couple days of October, as well. Fortunately, this will not be coupled with high humidity as the air will stay moderately dry.

We look to say goodbye to rain chances for the next several days, too, with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though. In addition to rain chances by midweek, we should start to cool off by then, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard