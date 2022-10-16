What We’re Tracking:

Chillier air moves in

Freeze likely Monday night and Tuesday night

Warming back up later this week

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties until 10 AM Monday. A FROST ADVISORY for all other areas tonight.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area for Monday night.

A mostly clear sky tonight will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s north to middle 30s south. Areas of frost will be possible in all locations with a freeze closer to the Nebraska border overnight.

The much chillier air continues building in for the start of the week. With that cooler air mass in place, we’re expecting the coolest air of the season so far. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 50s and highs on Tuesday will only be in the middle to upper 40s!

Monday and Tuesday night will require some work on your part if you want outdoor plants to last a little longer as some of our first hard-freeze conditions will likely envelop much of Northeast Kansas. Overnight lows could drop into the lower 20s to middle 20s both nights. Frost advisory areas for tonight have been upgrade to a FREEZE WARNING for all counties in the viewing area for Monday night.

After Wednesday, we look to warm things back up by the tail end of the week and into next weekend with afternoon highs in the 70s returning, possibly a few 80s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller