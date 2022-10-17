What We’re Tracking:

Clear, dry weather ahead

Freeze tonight and Tuesday night

Warming back up later this week

***A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area for tonight.***

Tonight and Tuesday night will require some work on your part if you want outdoor plants to last a little longer as some of our first hard-freeze conditions will likely envelop much of Northeast Kansas. You’ll likely only be able to save plants that can be brought inside, as these temperatures will, effectively, put an end to the growing season. Overnight lows could drop into the lower 20s to middle 20s both nights. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area tonight.

By Wednesday, this cold air mass looks to move a bit to the east, and we’ll be able to warm into the 60s for highs. We look to warm things back up, further still, by the tail end of the week and into next weekend with afternoon highs in the 70s returning, possibly a few 80s by the weekend.

The good news is that our overall weather patter appears to shift by the weekend, and that should allow for more opportunities for rain to enter back into the long term forecast! However, that won’t happen until early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller