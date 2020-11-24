Have rain gear handy: Showers and storms likely throughout Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Off and on rain for today

Clearing, cool for Wednesday

Sunny, mild Thanksgiving Day

Temperatures will start off in the 40s for your Tuesday with the chance for light mist and drizzle across portions of the area. Throughout the day highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s with south breezes 10-20mph and a mostly cloudy sky. A chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms become likely through the lunch hours as the main round of the system pushes through, eventually driving a cold front through later this evening and eventually bringing an end to the rain chance and cloud cover.

Expect rain to be off and on throughout your Tuesday with periods of heavier rainfall at times and rumbles of thunder possible. This will continue through the evening and into early tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from .50″ to 2″ after today.

Wednesday will stay dry giving way to more sunshine with highs still a bit cool with upper 40s and lower 50s and northerly breezes at 10-15 mph.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be fairly pleasant as temperatures climb into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine and dry coniditons. Although it remains rather cool at night with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be mild each day with highs in the 50s all weekend long.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

