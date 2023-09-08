What We’re Tracking

Hazy again Friday

Comfortable temperatures and humidity

Better chance for rain by Monday

Temperatures this morning are cool in the 60s as we continue to hold on to dry air. We have clear skies to start out and should see plenty of sunshine throughout most of the day.

The smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires has descended into Northeast Kansas. The plume of smoke will continue to plunge southward into the Midwest through today before shifting farther east from our region. If you suffer from heart or lung diseases, try to limit your time outdoors as much as you can until the smoke clears.

We’ll warm up a little for the end of the week, but only into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There’s a slight chance for a few more isolated showers this morning, but most areas will stay dry as they stay to the south.

Saturday will be another warm one with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance a few spots, especially northwest, see some showers and storms move through in the evening but majority may stay dry through the start of the weekend.

The best chance for rain will arrive late Sunday and into Monday. The clouds and rain will likely give us high temperatures that won’t even make it out of the 70s as we start off next week! Monday will feature the best chance for widespread showers, and it may even linger into Tuesday morning, as well. The 70s look to hang around through at least midweek!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez