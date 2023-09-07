The smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires has descended into Northeast Kansas. The plume of smoke will continue to plunge southward into the Midwest through Friday before shifting farther east from our region. If you suffer from heart or lung diseases, try to limit your time outdoors as much as you can until the smoke clears.

We’ll warm up a little for the end of the week, but only into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There’s a slight chance for isolated showers or storms very early Friday morning, but most areas will stay dry, and we’ll eventually become mostly sunny again tomorrow afternoon.

The best chance for rain will arrive late Sunday and into Monday. The clouds and rain will likely give us high temperatures that won’t even make it out of the 70s as we start off next week! Monday will feature the best chance for widespread showers, and it may even linger into Tuesday morning, as well. The 70s look to hang around through at least midweek!