Hazy skies continue with cooler temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Hazy skies continue

Cooler temperatures

Dry start to August

Hazy skies have been present throughout the daytime and will continue thanks to the change in our jet stream pattern. Wildfires out west are providing the smoky look to our area although we don’t really see any other impacts besides the hazy skies outside and beautiful sunsets.

Temperatures tonight will cool down quite a bit for August standards. Most spots will see lower 60s while some of our northern counties could drop into the upper 50s under a clear sky.

Humidity has finally backed off and will remain low for the next few days. Temperatures to start the work week will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints in the middle 50s will make the afternoon hours just a little be more comfortable. Winds remain out of the north helping keep this cooler airmass in place.

There doesn’t seem to be a huge warm-up in sight through the first week of August and rain chances look slim to none throughout the week. There is a chance for a *slight warm-up by next weekend but even then temperatures will be about average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez