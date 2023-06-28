Tonight will remain mild with temperatures in the middle 70s with a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow once again we will reach temperatures exceeding 100° and heat index values will be even higher. The National Weather Service has extended our heat advisory through 9:00 p.m. tomorrow for parts of the area. Take it easy if you have to be outside for extended periods of time, and stay hydrated!

Friday still looks hot pushing close to 100°, but we’ll be watching for the arrival of our next storm system by that point. Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and a cool front moves in with that as well. This drops our temperatures down into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

These temperatures could try to last all the way until the Fourth of July! Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine, but we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for a few storms by Monday and even Tuesday evening. So, keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend!