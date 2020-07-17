Heat Advisory continues for all of Northeast Kansas

What We’re Tracking:

Extreme heat builds for the weekend

Heat index values ranging from 105°-110°

Rain possible Sunday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all of Northeast Kansas through tomorrow evening.

Temperatures continue to increase throughout the weekend as we could see our first 100° temperatures on Saturday. The best chance for triple digit air temperatures will be in the western half of the area. Saturday looks to be the hottest day not only of the next several days but really of the year as our actual air temperatures approach 100°.

We can’t forget the humidity, though, and there’s probably no way you’d miss it either. You’ll have to wade through it when you step out the door. With the extreme heat expected, plus the humidity, we’ll be looking at heat index values around 110° this weekend. If you must be outside, make sure you’re staying cool. Keep those pets and outdoor animals cool, too! Make sure you stay hydrated!

Our next best chance for some rain will be late Sunday as we enter a more active pattern. That should help to knock our temperatures down some for the first half of the week. It’ll still be warm though, as high temperatures don’t make it below 90°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com