Heat Advisory in place this afternoon; Could feel like lower 100s

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny and hot today through Monday

Scattered storms Tuesday

Cooler, less humid and pleasant Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickingson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county from 1 PM to 7 PM today.

We’ll continue to stay quiet this morning as we don’t see the chance for overnight thunderstorms like the previous two nights as we start out in the lower to middle 70s.

Today and tomorrow looks hot and miserable for early June. Dew points could be in the lower to middle 70s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. Those conditions will make it feel like upper 90s to lower 100s for the afternoon Saturday. Because of the heat, a heat advisory has been put in place for much of the viewing area.

Sunday will still be warm but shouldn’t feel nearly as hot in the middle to upper 90s. Expect sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with clear nights.

With the heat this weekend, it’s important to make sure you’re taking the right precautions when outside. Try and limit your time in the sun and take frequent breaks in the shade when you can. Drink plenty of water and be sure to ALWAYS check your backseat for little ones and furry ones.

The good news is that the hot and humid weather doesn’t last too long. Now Monday will still be another hot day with highs in the 90s, but a cold front arrives Tuesday which has the potential to trigger multiple thunderstorms that we’ll continue to track as we get closer.

Following the cold front should be slightly cooler air for the middle and later part of the week. Highs might only make it to the lower to middle 80s Tuesday with upper 70s to near 80° next Wednesday. We may even hold on to the lower 80s heading into the following weekend.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



