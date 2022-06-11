What We’re Tracking:

Nice evening ahead

Warm and dry for the weekend

Breezy and humid next week

We’re starting off mild and muggy for your Saturday. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s with calm winds. This has allowed some patchy fog to develop across the eastern half of the area and should burn off fairly quickly after the sun rises.

Saturday looks to consist of mostly sunshine throughout the day with highs making it into the upper 80s. With ample moisture in place though it’ll feel much warmer with heat index values in the lower to middle 90s as we start out warming trend.

By Saturday evening, storm chances look to increase around sunset and linger through midnight. Most of the area will be impacted with a heavy downpour and potentially gusty winds. Temperatures will cool down briefly but we’ll be in the lower to middle 70s by Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will get even warmer with middle 90s expected. Clouds will be more present to wrap up the weekend but we’ll be hanging on to moisture in the area. Heat index values may be approaching triple digits.

Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help to warm us up into the upper 90s. Monday is our best shot at hitting 100° and it’s very likely for our western counties and of course not out of the question for the rest of the viewing area. With the humidity increasing, too, that will send our heat index values into the low 100s for the first part of next week.

The hot weather continues through Wednesday before our next chance for rain moves in. We could see a few isolated storms on Wednesday, and by Thursday, we should be a few degrees cooler in the mid-upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez