We’ll have mostly sunny skies for several days, now, as a very typical late July weather pattern sets up for us.

Today, the humidity stays relatively low, so take advantage because things turn muggy by the weekend! Highs today should make it into the lower 90s.

Temperatures gradually warm after today. So by the weekend, we’ll see mid-upper 90s with lots of sunshine.

Unfortunately, this pattern looks to carry us through next week, if not the rest of the month. High temperatures could reach triple digits sometime next week.