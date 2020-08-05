Heat and humidity build back in this week

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer weather returns

Humidity builds back in

A few late week storms

Scattered cloud cover is expected to return later in the night. It is possible for a scattered thunderstorm to develop, however most areas will stay dry. Low temperatures not quite as cool as previous nights, falling into the mid 60s overnight.

On Thursday there is a chance for scattered storms, but a higher chance for those storms Thursday night. Otherwise, we can expect a partly cloudy day on Thursday with highs up in the mid 80s. With the added humidity the heat index will top out into the 90s.

Heat and humidity will continue to build into the weekend, with partly cloudy days and isolated thunderstorm chances at night. Temperatures will climb into the 90s, with the heat index peaking out near 100° each day as the more typical August weather makes a return.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

