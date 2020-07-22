Heat and humidity build through the next several days

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity builds through the next several days

Isolated afternoon storms possible

Heating up through the weekend

Patchy fog this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies later this morning. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90°. The humidity will also start to build in again, making it feel a few degrees warmer this afternoon. A couple pop-up storms aren’t out of the question today or tomorrow, but other than that, we should be mainly dry through the weekend.

Thursday, we’ll have temperatures in the lower 90s, and even more humidity. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100°. Temperatures and humidity continue to climb through the weekend, and it’ll feel like it’s over 100° as a result.

Our next best chance for rain will move in for Monday and Tuesday, and that should knock our temperatures back a bit.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

