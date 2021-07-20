Heat and humidity build through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend ahead

Lots of sunshine and dry weather

Much hotter by this weekend

Mostly clear and nice tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s to a brief period of time in the upper 60s early on Wednesday morning. The wind will also relax and become nearly calm through the night.

A fairly typical summer heat pattern will set up thanks to upper-level ridging. Humidity will be a little lower west, but the temperatures will be hotter over the western counties. To the east, temperatures will be a couple degrees lower, but we’ll see that difference made up by the increased humidity levels for the eastern counties.

The hottest stretch of weather will set in by the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. No matter where you are, the weekend looks quite hot.

It doesn’t look like we’ll see any major changes to the forecast for at least the next 7-10 days as the ridge remains quite prevalent.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

