Heat and humidity build through the week

Starting out the work week, we’ll continue on our warming trend as temperatures will climb into the middle 90s.

There’ll be passing clouds from time to time, and maybe a slim chance for a shower to make it into the area late tonight or early tomorrow, but overall, sunshine looks to dominate the forecast.

By midweek, our humidity levels start to creep back in and temperatures continue to rise into the upper 90s.

By Thursday, we’ll be in the upper 90s east, but there could be our first 100° readings out west.