Heat and humidity builds back in as we start the weekend

Heating up Friday and Saturday

Storms possible tonight – mainly east

Nicer weather for Sunday

We had a nice break from the heat and humidity yesterday, but it is already building back in for the next couple of days. Highs today will reach back into the low to mid 90s with our heat index values peaking close to 100°. There may be a pop up afternoon shower or storm, but for the most part, we should be dry today.

Tonight, though, there may be a complex of storms that moves through into the early morning hours of Saturday. It’s possible these may be strong storms as well, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Northeastern counties have the best chance of seeing storms.

We’ll have more heat on Saturday before cooling down into the upper 80s with less humidity on Sunday. After that break in the heat, we see a wave of more intense heat build in to the Central Plains region next week. Highs will climb into the upper 90s east to lower 100s west by midweek with even higher heat index values.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

