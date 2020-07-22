Heat and humidity continue to build through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity increases through the week

Heating up into the weekend

Rain chances diminish

Partly cloudy skies continue throughout the night as temperatures fall back down into the 70s. Most areas should remain dry heading into Thursday morning.

The humidity will continue to build in throughout the week, making it feel a few degrees warmer during the afternoon. A couple pop-up storms aren’t out of the question tomorrow, but other than that, we should be mainly dry through the weekend.

Thursday, we’ll have temperatures in the lower 90s, and even more humidity. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100°. Temperatures and humidity continue to climb through the weekend, and it’ll feel like it’s over 100° as a result.

Our next best chance for rain will move in for Monday and Tuesday, and that should knock our temperatures back a bit but still warm nonetheless.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

