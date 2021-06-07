Heat and humidity continue to build through this week

The overall pattern is favoring warm and mostly sunny weather for the upcoming work week, but there still is a slight chance for a few isolated pop-up showers to develop during the afternoon and evening hours Monday and Tuesday.

This is a very summer-like weather pattern for us, as our highs steadily climb through the mid 80s today, and into the low 90s by Wednesday.

Humidity beings to increase even more over the coming days, as well. That will most likely end up being the area of most concern, as that could push our heat index values towards 100° by the time we get to Thursday.