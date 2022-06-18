What We’re Tracking:

Warm start to the weekend

Very hot and humid, again

More high heat and humidity expected through next week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area from noon to 8pm.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for the entire area from noon 6-18 to 8pm 6-20.

Another mild and humid start to our Saturday with morning temperatures starting out in the middle to upper 70s. Mostly clear skies remain as we prep for another extremely hot day. This extended period of heat and humidity has lead to the weather service issuing an excessive heat watch for our area.

The forecast looks to remain similar for several days as high pressure builds in. The heat and humidity continue with middle to upper 90s for afternoon high temperatures today, and the humidity causing it to feel like the triple digits as the first day of summer approaches.

Father’s Day will remain similar with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values 100°+. Plenty of sunshine and southerly breezes will continue as well as the heat remain through early next week.

By the middle of next week, we may begin to see a bit more in terms of rain chances. That may cool us down slightly, but it’s likely that we warm right back up into the mid-upper 90s behind the rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez