Showers and storms will continue to decrease in coverage through the morning, and should be done by lunchtime at the latest.

Clouds clear out this afternoon, and with a breezy southeasterly wind, we’ll see increased heat and humidity over the next couple of days. Highs should make it into the middle 90s, but the afternoons will feel like low 100s.

A strong cold front slides through Saturday evening that will lower our humidity drastically and give us a slight chance for a few showers and storms. After that rain chance, though, it does look like we remain dry through the middle of next week, at least.