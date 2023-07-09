What We’re Tracking

90s return

Heat and humidity on the way

Periodic storm chances by midweek

Tonight, we’ll have our last cool night for a while. Temperatures in the overnight hours will bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight’s sky will remain mostly clear with a few clouds here and there. Tomorrow, temperatures will be much more seasonable with highs in the lower 90s.

We are watching a complex of storms that look to make through way through the state Monday night into Tuesday. As these storms develop along a frontal boundary, they look to try to make their way into our western counties. After this, a surface high pressure system moves towards our east allowing warmer temperatures and moisture to move into the area.

A southerly breeze will continue to bring that moisture and heat for Wednesday which looks to be the hottest day of the week. Our heat index values could be as high as 100°-110° on Wednesday, and maybe only slightly cooler Thursday, but we look to remain hot and humid until Friday.

Storm chances increase a bit for Thursday with the passage of a front, and we may see some showers lingering into Friday morning. After that, temperatures return to more seasonal averages with highs through the first part of the weekend near 90°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard