Heat and humidity return for the weekend

Party Cloudy skies stick around tonight as temperatures only drop into the middle 70s. Humidity lingers as well with winds coming from the south at 10-15 mph.

Through the weekend we’ll continue to see partly cloudy days and isolated thunderstorm chances at night. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with the heat index ranging from 100°-105° each day as the more typical August weather makes a return. Some spots could even feel like 110° for Sunday afternoon as we warm up even more.

Looking further ahead into next week, humidity looks to stick around but temperatures may back off just a bit. Those isolated chances showers and storms, mainly at night, look to stick around, too. Better chances for some rainfall look to be Monday morning with perhaps another chances on Tuesday as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

