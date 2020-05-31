Heat and humidity return just in time to start the month of June

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers this morning, possibly tomorrow morning

Muggier air returns for the start of June

Much warmer and breezy to start the week

There’s some isolated showers moving through the area this morning, but by mid-morning, those should move out. After that, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today, with a little more sunshine this afternoon. Our winds will be a bit breezy today, and that starts our warm up through Wednesday. Those stronger southerly winds will bring in warmer, and more humid air, beginning today. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon.

Things really begin to heat up then, with 90s possible through Wednesday and heat index values even warmer than that thanks to higher humidity. I hope you’re ready for a taste of summer this week!

Monday may start off again with a few isolated showers just after midnight but clear out during the morning, but the best chance for rain this week looks to hold off until late Wednesday into Thursday. A slight chance for storms lingers for the end of the week.

Since this is our first “heat wave” of the season, and since May was so cold for Kansas standards, remember to drink plenty of water if you’re going to be outside and find shade when you need it!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Tayor



