Heat and humidity return this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Heat sticks around for several days

Humidity builds back in

Little to no rain chance for the next 6-7 days

The hot and humid weather really makes a return over the weekend. Saturday stays mostly sunny with highs around 90° in the eastern half of the area, and mid 90s expected further west. Dew points will be in the 60s, so you’ll start to notice a more muggy feel to the air today.

Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Dew points will increase a bit too, so heat index values could be in the upper 90s to close to 100°.

Unfortunately, it looks like the heat and humidity will stick with us for much of this coming week. A silver lining, though will be our southerly breezes. It’ll be fairly windy through Wednesday, so at least the air will be moving to bring us a little relief from the humidity.

Rain chances are basically slim to none with our next best chance for any isolated showers and storms moving in late Thursday into Friday. So, gardens and lawns will probably benefit from some evening or early morning watering!



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

