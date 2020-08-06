Heat and humidity return

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer weather returns

Humidity builds back in

A few late week storms

We’re watching a batch of storms roll through our western counties this morning. Heavy rainfall, some gusty winds and small hail are possible. Once these exit this morning, we should be dry for the majority of the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Adding in that humidity, though, will make it feel like the upper 80s to low 90s.

A slightly better chance for storms moves in overnight as temperatures remain mild near 70°.

Heat and humidity will continue to build into the weekend, with partly cloudy days and isolated thunderstorm chances at night. Temperatures will climb into the 90s, with the heat index peaking out near 100° each day as the more typical August weather makes a return.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

