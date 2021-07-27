Heat and humidity sizzling the area through much of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Hot, humid for the next few days

Late week storm chance

Relief from the heat on the way

*Heat advisory in effect through Thursday for all of the viewing area.

Mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight with temperatures struggling to drop into the lower to middle 70s overnight. Little to no wind will add to the stuffy feel to the nighttime temperatures.

Heat will increase a bit for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100° on Wednesday and upper 90s and lower 100s on Thursday. A heat advisory remains in effect as afternoon heat indices will peak around 104° to 108° both days. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside, if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion.

By the time we get to Friday and Saturday we could have a slight chance for storms work their way as a front arrives. We’ll see that front push farther south with even more relief toward Monday with highs back in the middle to upper 80s for much of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller