What We’re Tracking:

Muggy air sticks around for a while

A few storms possible late week

Cooler by the weekend

Overnight lows will be very mild again tonight as we only drop back into the lower to middle 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 74°. So, with such a warm start to our days through midweek, it’s no wonder our temperatures will soar above that average high.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be almost as hot as the week has been so far, topping out in the lower 90s. South wind will pick up to 15-25mph by afternoon on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will stay high enough to give us a heat index higher than the air temperature through the day, as well.

The hotter weather will last for a few days, but another cold front moves our way for the weekend. That will bring a chance for a few showers and storms late Thursday night and into Friday. There’s a slim chance for a stray shower or storm Saturday and Sunday, as well. Highs by Sunday should be back into the upper 70s, but it’s brief. 80s return to the forecast as soon as Monday, but the good news is, next week doesn’t look quite as hot!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller