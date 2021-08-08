Heat and humidity surge back into the area this week

What We’re Tracking:

Heat Advisory for Monday

Storms possible late Tuesday

Hot week ahead

Muggy weather prevails through the night with temperatures struggling to drop into the middle 70s by early Monday morning. Wind will remain fairly light from the southeast at 5-10mph.

More sunshine and heat on tap for Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with several spots in our northwestern counties seeing lower triple digits. Humidity will remain fairly high across the area for the next several days, as well – bringing our heat index values up to 105° to 110°. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area on Monday.

Continued hot with upper 90s Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorm chances then return Tuesday night. That may slow down the warming behind the storms early on Wednesday, but that will only be temporary. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the middle to upper 90s for this week with hot and humid conditions. A bit of a cool-down by the end of the week with highs back in the lower 90s and possibly upper 80s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller