What We’re Tracking:

A couple hot days to start the week

Rain chances midweek

Heat builds back late this week

Mostly clear and quite warm again tonight with a light southerly breeze. Temperatures will dip into the middle 70s as south wind blows around 5-10mph. Humid weather persists, so it will still have a rather muggy feel to the air.

Hot and humid weather for the first couple days of the week. Highs will top out in the middle 90s for Monday with south wind 10-20mph. That will help out a bit because humidity levels will be high enough to drive the heat index up to 100-105° for Monday and Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday will be a bit hotter with temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100° range.

By the middle of the week, we may begin to see a few thunderstorm chances. Passing showers and storms Tuesday night will cool us ever so slightly for Wednesday with highs in the 80s and slightly lower humidity. Temperatures quickly climb back into the middle to upper 90s by late in the week before a much stronger cold front slides through, finally breaking the heat a bit by the middle of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller