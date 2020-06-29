Heat and lots of humidity for the days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy air stays in place

More sun, hotter for Tuesday

No significant relief ahead

Decreasing clouds throughout the evening and tonight will leave us mostly clear for much of the night. Even with the clear sky, temperatures will only slowly cool down with muggy air in place and a continued southerly wind. Lows should fall into the middle to upper 70s by morning.

Highs on Tuesday will top out in the middle 90s with a heat index between 100° and 105° for much of the region. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Tuesday. Use caution during the heat of the day to not overexert yourself in the heat and humidity.

Temperatures climb into the middle to upper 90s on Wednesday with humid air still hanging around. There should be less wind on Wednesday, making it feel even hotter. Afternoon heat indices will again be near 100°. Continued mostly sunny and humid through the rest of the week with highs in the 90s.

