We gradually warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s later this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Hotter weather looks to return by the weekend, and unfortunately, it looks to stick around for a good portion of next week. The good news is that humidity will stay low through the weekend.

Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again. As of right now, the only chance for rain is a the potential for an isolated storm or two late Tuesday. Other than that, the next several days will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area.

Temperatures remain in the upper 90s, even some triple digit highs, through all of Labor Day weekend and even into next week. The average high for this time of the year is 86°. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild, as well, only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.