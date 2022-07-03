What We’re Tracking:

Several sunny to partly cloudy days

Hot & humid 4th of July

Heat will be intense much of the week

Fog early in the day will give way gradually to a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon hours. Highs for the afternoon will make it into the upper 80s and lower 90s with fairly muggy air in place. That higher humidity will drive this afternoon’s heat index up into the upper 90s to near 100°.

In the days ahead, the heat really starts to build in for the upcoming week. High temperatures beginning Monday will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index will once again be an issue as humidity stays fairly high. Many spots, through midweek at least, will feel like the lower to middle 100s. The good news is that the 4th of July appears to have a dry forecast for the evening!

While the heat sticks around for the majority of the week, there are a few chances for storms again by late Wednesday and Thursday before a slight cooling back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller