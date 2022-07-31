What We’re Tracking:

Quiet and mild evening expected

Heat returns quickly

Triple digits possible by midweek

We’ll stay quiet tonight with temperatures cooling down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This is pretty typical for this time of year in terms of overnight lows but things start to heat up throughout the week.

The heat really looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s, so hopefully you enjoyed the break from the heat! Summer is back.

Not only will it be hot throughout the week, but the wind will only be 5-10mph most days, so expect there to be only be a slight cooling breeze each day. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather with no rain expected throughout the week, as well.

As of now, there doesn’t look to be a big cool down in store anytime soon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez