Heat builds back in for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Heat Advisory again Wednesday

More storms by late week

Some relief this weekend

Scattered rain gradually tapers off and muggy weather continues into tonight with a trend to partly cloudy weather toward morning. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 70s.

Wednesday will turn out mostly sunny and hot with a high in the upper 90s. Try to limit your time outdoors again on Wednesday, and if you have to be outside for extended periods, be sure to stay hydrated. Overall, just try and stay as cool as you can, and make sure pets and livestock are taken care of, as well! Afternoon heat indices will likely top out between 105° and 110°. Again a few evening storms will be possible for part of the area Wednesday.

A bit of a cool-down by the end of the week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend as a front tries to make its way through. With that front, a few showers and storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Otherwise, some slight relief in the heat and humidity on tap.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller