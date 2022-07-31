What We’re Tracking:

Quiet and mild evening expected

Heat returns quickly

Triple digits possible by midweek

After some areas start off with low clouds and fog, we will gradually become partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs on Sunday will make it into the upper 80s with a few lower 90s possible. With higher humidity back in place, we could see heat indices in the middle to upper 90s.

The heat really looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s, so hopefully you enjoyed the break from the heat! Summer is back.

Not only will it be hot throughout the week, but the wind will only be 5-10mph most days, so expect there to be only be a slight cooling breeze each day. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather with no rain expected throughout the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller