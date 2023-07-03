By this afternoon, 90s make their way back into the forecast. Heat continues to build back in after our cool off with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s for Independence Day. As humidity starts to creep back in, it could feel closer to 100° for the 4th.

There could be a couple isolated showers or storms later this afternoon and evening, but the better chances for rain look to hold off until midweek. Temperatures over the next couple of nights will be more mild, only dipping into the lower 70s.

We’ll be watching a chance for storms to move in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but most of it should hold off until midnight or later. Once the storm system moves through the area, we get to enjoy another cool-down by late next week. High temperatures during this time will be in the lower to middle 80s!