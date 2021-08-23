Heat builds in and lasts for several days

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the area from noon until 7:00pm this evening.

Get ready for a very hot week ahead. Our temperatures for today and tomorrow will be close to 100° as sunshine becomes abundant. The one positive thing is that humidity levels will not be nearly as high as they could be, with dew points likely in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That being said, it is still possible to feel like lower 100s through the afternoons. So, make sure to try and limit your time outside if you can, or take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

The heat continues through the entire work week as rain chances look few and far between. There’s a very slim possibility we could see a bit of rain overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, but it doesn’t look very likely.