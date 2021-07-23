Heat builds in and sticks around for quite awhile

*Heat Advisory* – Noon – 8:00pm Saturday – Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

Conditions will quickly heat back up today as highs will reach into the middle 90s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

The hottest stretch of weather will set in by the weekend with temperatures peaking into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat index values will also climb into the triple digits.

Apart from a slight chance for some isolated storms late Sunday and into Monday, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any major changes to the forecast for, possibly, the rest of the month as the ridge remains quite prevalent.