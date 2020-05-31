What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy, mild night

Muggier air returns for the start of June

Much warmer and breezy to start the week

As we head into June, we are on track for the warmest stretch of weather so far this season. Lows tonight will only fall back into the middle 60s with light southerly winds and mostly clear skies.

The heat builds in over the next several days with highs in the upper 80s on Monday along with a mostly sunny sky. South wind will also be on the increase at 10-20mph and gusty. That will bring in higher humidity and cause the heat index to peak into the lower to middle 90s.

Heat and humidity will be in place all week with gusty south winds. There is a chance for a few storms Wednesday into Wednesday night, otherwise a mainly dry week ahead. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with heat indices into the middle to possibly upper 90s later in the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

