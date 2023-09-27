What We’re Tracking

Another nice night

Very warm temperatures expected

Staying dry for the next several days

Mostly clear and rather calm tonight as temperatures cool off into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Thursday morning. South wind starts to return on Thursday, which will start to bring back the much warmer weather that is located just to our south.

With continued southerly breezes, even warmer weather is expected through the weekend. Highs for the end of the week and start of the weekend look to climb into the lower 90s, possibly some middle 90s for western areas. That warmth could even last into the start of next week (the beginning of October, by the way).

We look to say goodbye to rain chances for the next several days, too, with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller