What We’re Tracking

Hot start to the week

Windy days

Several rain chances

We have a warm overnight ahead as some cloud cover builds in. Our lows will be in the lower to middle 60s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is in the middle 60s. We could see a few showers in the overnight hours tonight but that chance is low. With the warm start to the day tomorrow, temperatures will climb up quickly. Highs to the start the week hit the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The good news is this heat is short-lived. Our next storm system moves in, giving us windy days and several rain chances. Starting tomorrow, winds will gust to 30-35 mph all the way through Thursday. With this system, we see rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Our temperatures continue to drop during week and eventually a stronger cold front moves in giving us temperatures in the 50s by the end of the work week. Friday serves as a very short break from rain chances before our next storm system moves by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller