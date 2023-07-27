What We’re Tracking

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Friday.

We’re starting off a bit cooler this morning than what we saw early Wednesday, yet, still mild with temperatures in the upper 70s and even low 80s. Our heat wave continues for the next several days with little relief in sight.

Temperatures will be around the lower to middle 100s for the next week or so with plenty of sunshine and maybe a few passing clouds at times. We will not cool of very much in the overnight either. Those temperatures will bottom out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our rain chances for the next week are extremely limited.

Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through out the week, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures although it still could feel close to 110°+ at times.

We are watching for a weak frontal boundary that will move in Friday night into Saturday morning that will cool us down only by a couple degrees. Even then we still could be looking at temperatures around 100° for our ‘cool down’. Be sure to take it easy outside, drink plenty of water, and take as many breaks in the shade or AC as you can to take care of yourself!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez