Heat continues through the end of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and humid through end of week

Cold front moves in

Cooler, less humid for next week

Temperatures tonight stay mild in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies for the viewing area all while staying dry.

For Friday, temperatures will climb to near 90° and with high humidity, it’ll feel more like it’s 100°, maybe even slightly higher than that. But, there’s relief on the way!

By the end of the weekend, though, it looks like some cooler air is going to try and sink into the area. A front moves in late Friday into early Saturday dropping our temperatures into the upper 80s for Saturday afternoon with dew point dropping into the 50s and 60s.

That front will set us up for a cooler pattern starting Sunday with highs continuing to be in the middle 80s. By next Monday and Tuesday, highs should drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity and cooler nights. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

