What We’re Tracking:

Warmer through the rest of the week

Fairly low humidity levels

Rain chances return by the weekend

Throughout the rest of the week, dry weather will be the dominant feature. Both the lack of rain and the lower humidity levels of the air, too. We can expect sunny skies to carry us through most of the work week with highs generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We will be warmer the next few days than we’ve been over the last several as our winds turn more out of the south. It’ll still be very light, but it’ll be enough to warm temperatures a couple of degrees. Overnight lows will likely be in the mid to upper 60s as opposed to the low 60s, and there will be slightly more humidity in the air by Friday.

By the weekend, a system approaches from the Pacific Northwest that should provide some rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures through the start of next week. The best chance for rain is currently shaping up to be Saturday night and into Sunday morning, and then again into Monday. We’ll watch that timing as it could bring some interruption to your weekend plans, especially Sunday.

Behind the rain, we look to cool things down for the start of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller