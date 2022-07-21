What We’re Tracking:

Triple digit days ahead

Potential cold front nearby Sunday

A few chances for rain

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12 p.m. on Friday through 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Overnight lows don’t offer much relief with our daytime temperatures so hot. We’ll only be able to cool down into the upper 70s at best overnight with winds staying light out of the South.

For Friday and Saturday, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change for a few more days. Expect temperatures between 100° and 105° with winds picking up at 15-20 mph. They could be even gustier Saturday at 20-25 mph.

There is some uncertainty toward the end of the weekend, though, and maybe a little hope for cooler temperatures and a bit of rain. There looks to be a front that could be nearby over the weekend. There’s quite a bit of model uncertainty here, but if we can get that front to sag a bit to the south, we could see some rain chances and a break from the heat by early next week.

It may even bisect the area at times through Tuesday leading to triple digit weather south of the front, and cooler highs in the 80s to the north. Regardless, having a front close by could serve as a focal point for showers and storms which we desperately need.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez