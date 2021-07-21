Heat continues to build through the rest of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend ahead

Lots of sunshine and dry weather

Much hotter by this weekend

A fairly typical summer heat pattern will set up thanks to upper-level ridging. Humidity will be a little lower west, but the temperatures will be hotter over the western counties. To the east, temperatures will be a couple degrees lower, but we’ll see that difference made up by the increased humidity levels for the eastern counties.

Tonight’s conditions will feel more on the comfortable side as temperatures will dip in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies and calm winds. As for tomorrow, highs should make it into the low to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.

The hottest stretch of weather will set in by the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures peaking into the upper 90s to lower 100s. No matter where you are, the weekend will be a hot one.

Apart from a slight chance for some isolated storms late Sunday and into Monday, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any major changes to the forecast for at least the next 7-10 days as the ridge remains quite prevalent.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

