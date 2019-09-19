Heat gives way to a few storms in the days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Somewhat cooler weather ahead

Isolated storms on Friday

Scattered storms and near normal temperatures this weekend

Tonight, a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky will prevail with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Light south wind at 5-10mph. The humidity will remain high through the night and into the early hours of Friday, as well.

That muggy air really doesn’t budge much on Friday with temperatures topping out in the middle 80s. Partly cloudy conditions on Friday may give way to a couple of isolated storms late in the day.

A more widespread chance for storms will set up on Saturday with a few strong-to-severe storms possible as a cold front slides into the region late in the day. While it won’t rain all day, a few chances for showers and storms and more widespread clouds will hold temperatures to the lower 80s for a high on both Saturday and Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller