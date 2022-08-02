What We’re Tracking:

Humidity stays high through the night

Weak front moves through Wednesday

Heat continues through the weekend

Tonight, the muggy and warm conditions continue as lows only dip down to near 80°. Winds will remain on the breezy side as clouds move in ahead of our next front. While there is a slight chance for a shower in the early hours of Wednesday, but most areas will just see the passing clouds.

There is a weak front set to move through late Wednesday. It won’t improve temperatures too much, but it will provide some rain chances Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Temperatures will come down for the middle of the week into the lower to middle 90s.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 90s once again. It doesn’t look like we get another opportunity for rain or cooler temperatures until early next week at the soonest.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller